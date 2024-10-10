Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Trending topics:
Argentina are in Venezuela for Matchday 9 of the World Cup Qualifiers, where La Albiceleste and Lionel Messi take on La Vinotinto at the Estadio Monumental in Maturin. Follow our live updates!

Lionel Messi looks on during a game with Argentina
© Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Messi looks on during a game with Argentina

By Natalia Lobo

Argentina are in Venezuela for Matchday 9 of the World Cup Qualifiers, where La Albiceleste will face La Vinotinto at the Estadio Monumental in Maturin. A key highlight of the match is Lionel Messi‘s return to the national team. Welcome to our live blog! We will be updating every detail regarding the match.

Lionel Scaloni’s side are without some key players such as Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, as well as Paulo Dybala, Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolás Gonzalez. La Albiceleste are at the top of the standings, while La Vinotinto are sixth in table.

Today’s referee

Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera will officiate today's match between La Vinotinto and Argentina. He was one of the referees of the Copa America 2024, however, this will be his first Qualifiers match.

  • Referee: Gustavo Tejera
  • Assistant 1: Nicolás Tarán
  • Assistant 2: Martín Soppi
  • Fourth official: Mathias De Armas
  • VAR: Cristhian Ferreyra
  • AVAR: Richard Trinidad

Kick-off time and how to watch

The clash between Venezuela and Argentina for the Matchday 9 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

If you want to watch the match between Venezuela and Argentina in the US, one option is Fanatiz USA.

Venezuela host Argentina for Matchday 9 of World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Venezuela and Argentina!

The two teams will face each other at Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin, Venezuela. It’s an important match for both teams, especially La Vinotinto.

Stay with us so you don't miss a single thing with minute by minute updates!

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

