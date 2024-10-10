Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina are in Venezuela for Matchday 9 of the World Cup Qualifiers, where La Albiceleste and Lionel Messi take on La Vinotinto at the Estadio Monumental in Maturin. Follow our live updates!

Argentina are in Venezuela for Matchday 9 of the World Cup Qualifiers, where La Albiceleste will face La Vinotinto at the Estadio Monumental in Maturin. A key highlight of the match is Lionel Messi‘s return to the national team. Welcome to our live blog! We will be updating every detail regarding the match.

Lionel Scaloni’s side are without some key players such as Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, as well as Paulo Dybala, Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolás Gonzalez. La Albiceleste are at the top of the standings, while La Vinotinto are sixth in table.