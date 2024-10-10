Trending topics:
Where to watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Nicaragua play against Jamaica in the League A Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Michail Antonio of Jamaica
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportMichail Antonio of Jamaica

By Leonardo Herrera

Nicaragua and Jamaica face against each other in Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League group stage in League A, and U.S. fans won’t want to miss it. With key details like the match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options available, supporters can stay tuned for all the essential information to catch the action live.

[Watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica in the USA on Paramount+]

The top two teams in Group B of League A are set for a crucial clash as Jamaica takes on Nicaragua. Jamaica’s tournament started with some uncertainty after a disappointing scoreless draw at home against Cuba, but they quickly bounced back with an impressive road win over Honduras. Now, the Reggae Boyz are eyeing the top spot and are eager to claim sole leadership of the group.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, has emerged as a surprising contender. With four points from their first two games, they find themselves with a golden opportunity to seize control of Group B. A victory against Jamaica would put them at the top of the standings, but they’ll need to overcome a tough Jamaican side to make that happen.

When will the Nicaragua vs Jamaica match be played?

Nicaragua take on Jamaica in a League A Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Thursday, October 10. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Widman Talavera of Nicaragua – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Nicaragua vs Jamaica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to Nicaragua vs Jamaica in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Nicaragua and Jamaica will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

