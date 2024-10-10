Trending topics:
NFL News: Jayden Daniels sends clear message to experts comparing him with Lamar Jackson

Jayden Daniels is getting tired of all the comparisons between him and Lamar Jackson before the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jayden Daniels quarterback of the Washington Commanders
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels quarterback of the Washington Commanders

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jayden Daniels has been sensational leading the Washington Commanders to a 4-1 record. In a totally unexpected turn of events, they look ready to fight for the division against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Right now, Daniels is clear favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award and, according to many experts, the type of numbers he is putting should be enough for MVP conversation.

However, there’s still a long way to go in the 2024 NFL season and expectations will be higher when you’re compared to stars like Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes. The young quarterback doesn’t want to be part of that debate.

Who is favored to win the MVP in the NFL?

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are currently favorites to win the MVP award. Nevertheless, Jayden Daniels is really close and already appears in fifth place of that list.

As a consequence, with an upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens, many experts and fans have compared Daniels to Lamar, but, that didn’t suit well with the rookie quarterback.

“I don’t like when people try to compare me to Lamar. We are two different players. I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such and such. I like watching good quarterback play. I’m a fan of his and how he plays the game. But we are two different quarterbacks, two different styles. I appreciate what he’s done for the sport and what he’s done for the African American quarterbacks. For me, it’s just go out there and try to be unique and try to be different from everybody.”

