Joe Burrow makes big admission after Bengals' weak start to the 2024 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was self-critical of his level and said a surprising reason is keeping him from improving his grades in the 2024 NFL season.

The start of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL season leaves much to be desired with a 1-4 record after five weeks, with an 0-3 streak playing at home. Eyes are on the performance of quarterback Joe Burrow, who stated with complete honesty analyzing his level.

The three-point overtime loss to the Ravens in Week 5 was a blow to the Bengals‘ morale. Not only because it was a divisional and intense matchup, but also because it was not a bad performance by the Cincinnati team, which scored 28 points and had Burrow complete 30 of 39 passes attempted. Still, there is always room for self-criticism.

“I’m still not throwing the ball the way I would like to after the wrist injury,” Burrow frankly admitted about his level in the Bengals’ slump. The quarterback was referring to the injury he suffered in November 2023 that sidelined him midway through last season, a year in which he played just 10 games. From his perspective, the hurt continues to affect him even though he has completed all practices this season.

“I’m making good decisions, I’m putting the ball where I want to. I still think there’s another level of improvement I can get to coming back from injury on ball rotation and spin rate and all that. So, that’s going to continue to get better as I get healthier, so there’s always another level to find,” sentenced Burrow.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow’s good form in the 2024 NFL

Burrow was self-critical about his level of play, still hampered by his wrist injury. Despite his words, his performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. The Bengals quarterback has completed 125 passes in 173 attempts for 1370 yards. Any inconvenience he is feeling has not prevented him from producing at a high standard.

Burrow has completed 72.3% of his passes, a career high. His 113.6% passer rating is also an unprecedented mark for him. As if that weren’t enough, the 27-year-old quarterback leads the NFL with 12 touchdown passes.

Cincinnati Bengals’ upcoming games