Trending topics:
NFL

Joe Burrow makes big admission after Bengals' weak start to the 2024 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was self-critical of his level and said a surprising reason is keeping him from improving his grades in the 2024 NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
© Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty ImagesCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

By Ignacio Cairola

The start of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL season leaves much to be desired with a 1-4 record after five weeks, with an 0-3 streak playing at home. Eyes are on the performance of quarterback Joe Burrow, who stated with complete honesty analyzing his level.

The three-point overtime loss to the Ravens in Week 5 was a blow to the Bengals‘ morale. Not only because it was a divisional and intense matchup, but also because it was not a bad performance by the Cincinnati team, which scored 28 points and had Burrow complete 30 of 39 passes attempted. Still, there is always room for self-criticism.

“I’m still not throwing the ball the way I would like to after the wrist injury,” Burrow frankly admitted about his level in the Bengals’ slump. The quarterback was referring to the injury he suffered in November 2023 that sidelined him midway through last season, a year in which he played just 10 games. From his perspective, the hurt continues to affect him even though he has completed all practices this season.

Advertisement

“I’m making good decisions, I’m putting the ball where I want to. I still think there’s another level of improvement I can get to coming back from injury on ball rotation and spin rate and all that. So, that’s going to continue to get better as I get healthier, so there’s always another level to find,” sentenced Burrow.

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow’s good form in the 2024 NFL

Burrow was self-critical about his level of play, still hampered by his wrist injury. Despite his words, his performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. The Bengals quarterback has completed 125 passes in 173 attempts for 1370 yards. Any inconvenience he is feeling has not prevented him from producing at a high standard.

NFL News: Joe Burrow issues strong wake-up call to Bengals teammates after loss to Ravens

see also

NFL News: Joe Burrow issues strong wake-up call to Bengals teammates after loss to Ravens

Burrow has completed 72.3% of his passes, a career high. His 113.6% passer rating is also an unprecedented mark for him. As if that weren’t enough, the 27-year-old quarterback leads the NFL with 12 touchdown passes.

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals’ upcoming games

  • Week 6 – Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Knicks
  • Week 7 – Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns
  • Week 8 – Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 9 – Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • Week 10 – Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reveals strong concerns about Oklahoma's QB
College Football

NCAAF News: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reveals strong concerns about Oklahoma's QB

NBA News: Tyronn Lue reveals plan B for key Kawhi Leonard, James Harden teammate on Clippers
NBA

NBA News: Tyronn Lue reveals plan B for key Kawhi Leonard, James Harden teammate on Clippers

NBA Rumors: LeBron and Bronny James’ highly anticipated debut date with Lakers finally unveiled
NBA

NBA Rumors: LeBron and Bronny James’ highly anticipated debut date with Lakers finally unveiled

NHL News: Evgeni Malkin's strong wake-up call to Sidney Crosby, Penguins after ugly loss to Rangers
NHL

NHL News: Evgeni Malkin's strong wake-up call to Sidney Crosby, Penguins after ugly loss to Rangers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo