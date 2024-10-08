NFL News: Jerry Jones sends Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy clear message about a Cowboys' key weapon

The Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the team's key weapon as they prepare for Week 6 of the NFL season, emphasizing its importance to quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.

A few days after the Dallas Cowboys‘ road victory against the Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL season, team owner Jerry Jones is already looking ahead to the next matchup. Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy are at the forefront of the team’s strategy.

Following the thrilling fourth-quarter win over the Steelers, McCarthy is preparing the Cowboys for their Week 6 clash against the Lions. Prescott, who has been a key player this season, is set to lead the charge once again.

When asked about the possibility of utilizing a player like Dalvin Cook in the lineup, Jones responded: “It’s a long season. Judiciously managing snaps for veteran players is a big part of the whole show.”

Cook, a veteran running back, could be a valuable asset moving forward and is one of the options McCarthy may consider for the upcoming game in the NFL.

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Cowboys’ Week 5 injury report

As the Cowboys navigate through a physically demanding season, the Week 5 injury report lists two key players as doubtful for their matchup against the Lions. Cornerback Caelen Carson is dealing with a shoulder injury, while cornerback Trevon Diggs remains questionable with an ankle issue.

Additionally, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and linebacker Micah Parsons are sidelined with injuries and will not be available for coach McCarthy in Week 6.

What’s next for the Cowboys?