Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy clear message about a Cowboys' key weapon

The Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the team's key weapon as they prepare for Week 6 of the NFL season, emphasizing its importance to quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

By Santiago Tovar

A few days after the Dallas Cowboys‘ road victory against the Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL season, team owner Jerry Jones is already looking ahead to the next matchup. Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy are at the forefront of the team’s strategy.

Following the thrilling fourth-quarter win over the Steelers, McCarthy is preparing the Cowboys for their Week 6 clash against the Lions. Prescott, who has been a key player this season, is set to lead the charge once again.

When asked about the possibility of utilizing a player like Dalvin Cook in the lineup, Jones responded: “It’s a long season. Judiciously managing snaps for veteran players is a big part of the whole show.”

Advertisement

Cook, a veteran running back, could be a valuable asset moving forward and is one of the options McCarthy may consider for the upcoming game in the NFL.

Prescott and Jones greeting

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

Cowboys’ Week 5 injury report

As the Cowboys navigate through a physically demanding season, the Week 5 injury report lists two key players as doubtful for their matchup against the Lions. Cornerback Caelen Carson is dealing with a shoulder injury, while cornerback Trevon Diggs remains questionable with an ankle issue.

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Cowboys after Micah Parsons&#039; injury

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Cowboys after Micah Parsons' injury

Additionally, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and linebacker Micah Parsons are sidelined with injuries and will not be available for coach McCarthy in Week 6.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Cowboys?

  • vs. Lions – October 13 – Week 6
  • Break – Week 7
  • vs. 49ers – October 27 – Week 8
  • vs. Falcons – November 3 – Week 9
  • vs. Eagles – November 10 – Week 10
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

    Check our latest news in Google News

    follow us

    ALSO READ

    NBA News: Luka Doncic reveals the large bet Mavericks teammate Dereck Lively owes him
    NBA

    NBA News: Luka Doncic reveals the large bet Mavericks teammate Dereck Lively owes him

    Texas' Steve Sarkisian makes something clear ahead of crucial rivalry game against Oklahoma
    College Football

    Texas' Steve Sarkisian makes something clear ahead of crucial rivalry game against Oklahoma

    Alabama's Moore makes big promise after controversial attitude against Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
    College Football

    Alabama's Moore makes big promise after controversial attitude against Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia

    NFL Rumors: Dennis Allen, Saints expected to make bold decision to replace Derek Carr
    NFL

    NFL Rumors: Dennis Allen, Saints expected to make bold decision to replace Derek Carr

    Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

    Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

    Better Collective Logo