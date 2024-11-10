Where to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Oklahoma City Thunder play against Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a promising 2024 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

This weekend’s NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors is shaping up to be a thrilling battle between two Western Conference contenders. The Thunder, riding high with an 8-1 record and fresh off a recent win, aim to push their momentum and extend to 9-1.

On the other side, Steph Curry’s Warriors, are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Cavaliers, which set their record at 7-2. Both teams are vying for dominance near the top of the standings, making this clash one of the most anticipated duels of the weekend.

When will the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Oklahoma City Thunder take on Golden State Warriors this Sunday, November 10, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 7:00 PM (ET).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder – Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA LP / Local.