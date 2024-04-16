Philadelphia 76ers play against Miami Heat for the NBA Play-in tournament. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

In their quest for a spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off against the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-in tournament. Dive into the essential details, such as the match date, start time, and an array of streaming choices tailored specifically for viewers within the United States, all available right here.

It is a highly anticipated showdown between two teams that were in contention to secure a spot among the top six and thus directly qualify for the Playoffs. However, both teams remain contenders, and indeed, both have the opportunity to qualify. This game will determine who secures the seventh position.

The Miami Heat, finalists last season after advancing through the Play-in stage, are eager to replicate and possibly surpass their previous achievement. The Philadelphia 76ers are also considered strong contenders for a deep postseason run, adding further intrigue to this matchup. With a 2-2 record in the regular season encounters, either team could emerge victorious.

When will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat match be played?

The game for the NBA Play-in tournament between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will be played this Wednesday, April 17 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat in the USA

This NBA Play-in tournament game between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.