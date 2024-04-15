Sacramento Kings will face off against Golden State Warriors for the NBA Play-in tournament. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Live for FREE in the USA: NBA Play-in

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are both vying for a spot in the playoffs, and they’ll battle it out in this NBA Play-in showdown. Uncover all the crucial information, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s undoubtedly set to be an electrifying duel. These two teams have delivered commendable performances throughout the regular season. However, given the fierce competitiveness of the Western Conference, they secured positions 9 and 10, leading them to this Play-in scenario.

Only one of them will seize the opportunity to advance to the postseason, facing off against the losers of the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Sacramento Kings enjoy the advantage of hosting this crucial clash, they mustn’t underestimate the Golden State Warriors, who consistently pose a formidable challenge.

When will the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

The game for the NBA Play-in tournament between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will be played this Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

This NBA Play-in tournament game between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.