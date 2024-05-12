The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery might have changed the future of many franchises. Read here to find out who gets the No.1 overall pick.

Who has the first pick in NBA Draft 2024?

The future of several NBA teams could change after the 2024 Draft Lottery. Last year, the San Antonio Spurs were able to recruit a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama, which could lead them back to the path of success.

That No. 1 overall pick turned into the Rookie of the Year and, heading into next season, the Spurs are also poised to make another statement if luck smiles upon them after a 22-60 record.

However, other teams also have the chance to take home the coveted first selection of the 2024 Draft: the Detroit Pistons (14-68), Washington Wizards (15-67), Charlotte Hornets (21-61) or the Portland Trail Blazers (21-61).

That moment, which could mark the long-term future of the NBA, was determined by a system that has always sparked excitement among millions of basketball fans: the famous Draft Lottery.

Victor Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft (Getty Images)

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

The first key factor you should know is that the teams eligible for the NBA Draft Lottery are the 14 franchises which missed the playoffs during the 2023-2024 regular season.

Then, each team is assigned with determined odds according to their records and after applying tiebreakers. It’s a ‘reverse order’ of odds starting from the worst team.

That’s why the Detroit Pistons (14%) and the Washington Wizards (14%) had the best odds in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. The Portland Trail Blazers (13.2%) and the San Antonio Spurs (10.5%) are right behind with big chances to get the top pick.

So, during the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, fourteen ping-pong balls (numbered from 1 to 14) will be placed in a lottery machine. This is the procedure according to NBA rules.

“The 39th annual NBA Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft. Drawings will be conducted to determine the first four picks in the NBA Draft. The remainder of the ‘lottery teams’ will select in positions five through 14 in inverse order of their 2023-2024 regular-season records.”

“The NBA Draft Lottery will ensure that the team with the worst record will receive no worse than the fifth pick. The system will level the odds at the top of the NBA Draft Lottery so that the teams with the three worst regular-season records will each have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery.”

NBA Draft Lottery: Who has the 1st NBA Draft pick in 2024?

The Atlanta Hawks will have the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This is the final order determined at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. 1.- Atlanta Hawks. 2.- Washington Wizards. 3.- Houston Rockets. 4.- San Antonio Spurs. 5.- Detroit Pistons. 6.- Charlotte Hornets. 7.- Portland Trail Blazers. 8.- San Antonio Spurs. 9.- Memphis Grizzlies. 10.- Utah Jazz.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will take place on June 26th at Brooklyn, New York. The second round is scheduled for June 27th.