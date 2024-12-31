Brock Purdy praises Ricky Pearsall's work with a clear message about his future with the 49ers

Brock Purdy had a solid night alongside Ricky Pearsall. Despite the home loss, the chemistry between the two San Francisco 49ers players was evident in the passes Pearsall caught, earning him praise from the team’s quarterback.

Following the 49ers’ loss to the Lions, Purdy acknowledged Pearsall’s strong performance, highlighted by his touchdown and eight receptions. “We’ve all seen that in Ricky since he’s been here…” Purdy said, noting that things could continue to improve for the wide receiver with the team.

Purdy expressed his desire to build even stronger chemistry with Pearsall, stating, “I know that it will be good for us moving forward, just our chemistry…” He also added, “He’s going to continue to do that stuff for us,” as part of his message to his teammate.

Developing story…