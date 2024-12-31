Brock Purdy praises Ricky Pearsall's work with a clear message about his future with the 49ers

Trending topics:
Despite the San Francisco 49ers’ home loss, Brock Purdy took a moment to recognize the valuable contributions of Ricky Pearsall and shared thoughts on the young wide receiver’s potential future with the team.

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Brock Purdy had a solid night alongside Ricky Pearsall. Despite the home loss, the chemistry between the two San Francisco 49ers players was evident in the passes Pearsall caught, earning him praise from the team’s quarterback.

Following the 49ers’ loss to the Lions, Purdy acknowledged Pearsall’s strong performance, highlighted by his touchdown and eight receptions. “We’ve all seen that in Ricky since he’s been here…” Purdy said, noting that things could continue to improve for the wide receiver with the team.

Purdy expressed his desire to build even stronger chemistry with Pearsall, stating, “I know that it will be good for us moving forward, just our chemistry…” He also added, “He’s going to continue to do that stuff for us,” as part of his message to his teammate.

