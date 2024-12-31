NFL News: Jake Moody sends painful message after missing two field goals against the Lions

Jake Moody couldn’t stay silent after the San Francisco 49ers‘ home loss to the Detroit Lions 40-34. In a game where he missed two field goals and an extra point, his errors could have made the difference, potentially helping his team win or at least preventing the visitors from securing an easy victory.

Two missed field goals and an extra point added up to seven points left on the table during the game. In a somber tone, Jake Moody described not only these mistakes but also his struggles in previous weeks as “one of the lowest times in my career.” It’s worth noting that Moody joined the 49ers in 2023 as the 99th overall pick in the third round of that year’s NFL draft.

During the home game against the Lions, Jake Moody’s first missed field goal came in the final six seconds of the first half. With the 49ers leading 21-13, the team aimed to head into halftime with a slightly bigger cushion, but Moody couldn’t convert a 51-yard attempt.

His second miss was less surprising under the circumstances. After the Lions took a 31-28 lead in the third quarter, the 49ers drove the ball late into the quarter to set up a 58-yard field goal attempt in the fourth. However, Moody’s kick sailed wide left. Adding to the frustration, he missed an extra point with just 43 seconds remaining in the final quarter.

Kyle Shanahan’s Response on Moody

Although Kyle Shanahan previously expressed confidence in Moody, he addressed questions following the Lions game about the kicker’s struggles. When asked if the team was evaluating the kicker position, Shanahan replied, “We already are… Today wasn’t a great day by no means.” He also mentioned being uncertain whether Moody’s issues were mental.

Kyle Shanahan’s facial reaction to Jake Moody’s extra point miss in the final quarter of the game.