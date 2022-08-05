According to rumors, the Boston Celtics could lose Jaylen Brown and other players heading into next NBA season. Faced with this speculation, Jayson Tatum raised his voice and commented on how this affects the team.

It was a bitter pill to swallow, no doubt, to have come so close to breaking a 14-year NBA title drought, but it is undeniable that the Boston Celtics' season was a good one. Players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were pillars for it.

However, the Celtics could be facing a player exodus for the upcoming season that would undermine their chances and hopes of finally returning to the NBA throne, according to several rumors circulating in the media.

Among those tipped to jump ship from the Boston Celtics are Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, who if they leave, tentatively to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant, would leave much of the team's burden to Jayson Tatum. The shooting guard opened up about whether or not he is concerned about this issue.

Tatum's honest answer on Brown and White departure rumors.

Jayson Tatum brought out his wiser side when speaking with Justin Quinn for the Celtics Lab podcast he shared the philosophy with which he takes all the tide of rumors about whether star teammates like Jaylen Brown leave Boston for the upcoming NBA season.

“It always comes from an anonymous source, but it always makes ESPN or Twitter or whatever, and everybody sees it. So you never know what is true and what’s not true, but it gets people to talk about it, and I guess that’s the idea. They got what they wanted out of the deal, for people to talk about it and make speculations and this, that, and the third. If you pay attention to everything you see on Twitter or TV, you’ll drive yourself crazy. I think that’s just something that you have to learn just to keep your own sanity and your own peace. They will literally say anything, and some of it might be true, and then there’s other things that just couldn’t be further from the truth.” stated Tatum.

Undoubtedly the tranquility that Jayson Tatum exudes, established as the figurehead of the Boston Celtics, will permeate the team's fans, but especially his teammates, who are certain that while important pieces may leave or new ones may arrive, they can invariably count on the talent and serenity of a star as a three-time NBA All-Star.