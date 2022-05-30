Two top college basketball players who will soon be part of the NBA, but there are still doubts about which one is better. One of them will play in the Eastern Conference Southeast Division.

Two of the top players for the upcoming NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, were both stars during their college careers and it is very likely that one of them will surpass the other in the NBA, but the doubts about their skills do not stop.

Chet Holmgren was born in 2002, 7-0 (2.13m) and 195lbs (88kg), his high school was Minnehaha-Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His college career started at Gonzaga during the 2021-22 season, he spent only one year playing for Gonzaga and in 2022 he declared for the 2022 NBA draft.

Paolo Banchero was born in 2002, 6-10 (2.08m) and 250 lbs (113 kg), he attended O'Dea high school in Seattle, Washington. Banchero started his college debut with Duke for one year, 2021-22, after that big year he declared for the NBA Draft.

Why is Chet Holmgren considered a better pick than Paolo Banchero?

Both players are good, consensus second-team All-American, McDonald's All-American, among many other awards. But the different physics are what separate Chet from Paolo and vice versa.

Chet is rated a bit higher than Banchero due to his top notch skills with the ball, his height and the length of his arms (like Kevin Durant). Chet has a high projection for his future in the NBA, he could play as a rim protector with a good shot for the offensive attack, but that will be possible if he manages to develop his potential with an NBA team.

In a few words, Chet Holmgren is a more complete player than Paolo Banchero, but both players will be top picks for the 2023 NBA Draft.

