For years, NBA scouts, fans, and analysts alike have discussed Bronny James’ every move, whether it’s minor or major. That’s the kind of pressure and attention that comes with being LeBron James‘ firstborn.

It’s not a secret that Bronny intends to follow in his father’s footsteps in the National Basketball Association, and he’s quickly risen in most big boards and mock drafts throughout his high school career.

That’s why plenty of people were expecting his name to be called at some point during the 2023 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the Los Angeles Lakers star will have to wait a little longer before his son makes it to the league.

Why Didn’t Bronny James Declare For The 2023 NBA Draft?

Simply put, Bronny didn’t declare for the 2023 NBA Draft because he couldn’t. He wasn’t eligible, granted that he had to be at least one year removed from high school.

Bronny recently committed to play for the USC Trojans. There was plenty of speculation about his future, with some even thinking he was going to take his talents to the G-League.

So, Bronny will need to continue bulking up and working on his craft before taking his talents to the pros, and don’t be shocked to see him crack the top 10 in the 2024 NBA Draft.