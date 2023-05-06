Bronny James made a lot of headlines because he announced what college he will play for, but he has been in the news for a long time since he is LeBron’s son. Check out his age, height, weight, college, girlfriend, real name, position, and social media.

The recruitment process has been wild for Bronny James since he was very young. His potential to become a future NBA player had plenty of universities trying to get him. However, being LeBron James’ son is probably the biggest reason behind it.

LeBron announced some time ago that he wants to continue playing so he can share the court with his son, so Bronny’s draft situation will also be a crazy one. Although that won’t happen for at least one year since he just committed to play college basketball.

Bronny has been making improvements constantly to the point where some people thought early in his career that he could make the jump to the league directly from high school like LeBron did. That will not be the case, but he still appears as a very interesting prospect.

How old is Bronny James?

Bronny James is 18 years old. He was born on October 6, 2004. His place of birth was Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

How tall is Bronny James?

Bronny James is 6’3”.

How much does Bronny James weigh?

Bronny James weighs 190 lbs.

Did Bronny James commit?

Bronny James committed to play for the USC Trojans on May 6.

Who is Bronny James’ girlfriend?

Bronny James is reportedly dating Peyton Gelfuso. They both graduated from high school at Sierra Canyon School. The rumors of them being in a relationship started because Gelfuso and James appeared at their prom night together.

What is Bronny James’ real name?

Bronny James’ real name is LeBron Raymone James Jr.

What position does Bronny James play?

Bronny James is a point guard, but he can also play the shooting guard position.

Bronny James’ Instagram

Bronny James is on Instagram at @bronny, where he has 7.1M followers.