Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets face each other Thursday at Capital One Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Washington Wizards will meet with Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 198th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Washington Wizards are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 105 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 92 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 19, 2022, and it ended in a 119-118 win for the Nets away in Washington D.C. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Washington Wizards have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once (LLWLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets have lost all five of their previous matches (LLLLL).

The Nets currently sit in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.537. While the Wizards are placed three positions below them, in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.453. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 27, 1976, and it ended in a 93-96 win for the Nets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets, to be played on Thursday, at the Capital One Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets matchup. However, judging by the Nets' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel