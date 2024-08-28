YouTube star Adin Ross ranks LeBron James above Cristiano Ronaldo

Popular content creator Adin Ross has launched a virtual challenge that has ignited social media. According to Ross, if NBA superstar LeBron James were to open his own YouTube channel, he would quickly surpass 50 million subscribers, even outpacing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ross based his bold statement on the Portuguese soccer star recent success on the platform. In less than a week, Ronaldo has amassed nearly 50 million followers, demonstrating the immense influence of the world’s biggest sports figures.

However, LeBron James is not far behind. With a global fan base and a social media presence that dwarfs most celebrities, James has the potential to attract millions of subscribers immediately. On Instagram, he has more than 160 million followers, while on X (formerly Twitter), he has more than 53 million.

What did Adin Ross say about LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Referring directly to the issue of James and Ronaldo, Ross stated the following: “Guys, listen to what I’m about to say,” Ross declared. “If LeBron James made a YouTube video tonight, he would hit 50 million in three days. Facts — I’m sorry, but it’s the truth,” Ross added.

LeBron James at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. IMAGO / MAXPPP

James vs. Ronaldo: Who would win the battle on YouTube?

The question on many minds is: Who would win the battle for supremacy on YouTube between LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo? Both athletes have a legion of passionate fans and a unique ability to generate engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo to receive special recognition from the UEFA Champions League

The competition between LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo on YouTube could mark a turning point in how athletes use social networks. It’s likely that we’ll see more athletes creating original content and connecting with their fans more directly.