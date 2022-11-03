Just a few days after getting traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings, TE T.J. Hockenson showed a massive disrespect to the team that drafted him with a very rude statement.

NFC North holds tons of rivalries between the four teams. One of those is the one between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions, but now they called for a brief truce and made a deal in the 2022 trade deadline for T.J. Hockenson.

The Vikings were looking for a new tight end after Irv Smith entered the injury reserve. Hockenson will be their new starter and he is hopeful that things will go better than what he lived with the Lions.

T.J. Hockenson's rude statement that throwns the Detroit Lions under the bus

In 2019, the Detroit Lions drafted T.J. Hockenson with the eighth-overall pick. They had huge expectations with the tight end, but unfortunately he did not adapt to the team after three years.

With the necessity of getting a tight end, Minnesota knocked on Detroit's door to see if Hockenson was available. They gave away a 2023 2nd rounder and a 2024 4th rounder for the tight end, a 2023 4th rounder and a conditional 2024 4th rounder.

Even though the Lions drafted Hockenson and gave him the opportunity to become a pro-athlete, he is not so grateful with the team. Now, the tight end sent them a message which could create a bigger rivalry between Minnesota and Detroit.

"That's really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said Wednesday."That's kind of the first time I've been able to say that."

It is no wonder that Hockenson sees a different reality now. During his time at Detroit, the team ended in the last place of NFC North each season and had a 12-42-2 record, so now it seems like he could finally have a better time at the NFL.

"It's one thing to be able to see it on paper and say, 'OK, oh, yeah, I got it,' but then you hear it and you have to mentally decipher everything. It's a different story," added the tight end.