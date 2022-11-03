It is certain that the Dolphins are living a great moment this 2022, which includes them in the Super Bowl conversation. Tua Tagovailoa knows it and now the quarterback has given Miami's fans high hopes of a championship this year.

The Dolphins showed a big change in the most recent seasons. Thanks to their good performance, Tua Tagovailoa has addressed their chances of going to the Super Bowl and has given Miami's fans really high hopes to pack for Arizona next year.

Tua Tagovailoa has hada bizarre year with the Dolphins. He had a neck and head injury that almost left him out of the 2022 season, but the quarterback recovered and now he is on pace to advance to the Playoffs with Miami.

With a 5-3 record after half the season, Miami has a huge possibility of going this year to the Playoffs. But Tua Tagovailoa wants more and has given Dolphins fans really high hopes of fighting for the championship.

Tua Tagovailoa adresses Dolphins' Super Bowl chances with a bold statement

It is clear that Miami has changed (a lot) in the last couple years. After Patriots' domain in the AFC East, now the Dolphins are fighting to win their Division thanks to a good job by the front office.

Of course Tua Tagovailoa is seen as the main guide of the team, but he is not the only one. Tyreek Hill, Jeff Wilson and Bradley Chubb, their newest signings, increased their odds of going to the Super Bowl and the quarterback thinks they have huge chances of making it to the championship game.

"I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively, and we're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here," Tagovailoa said Wednesday. "We're not afraid to talk about going to a Playoff game, having an opportunity to go to one and then hopefully winning one."

As today, the Miami Dolphins are in the 11th position for the oddsmakers to win the Super Bowl and the 6th to be the AFC champions, according to BetMGM. It won't be easy, but Tagovailoa is hopeful that they have a great squad to compete for a ticket to Arizona next February 12, 2023.