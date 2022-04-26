Each of the draft rounds are highly important and the franchises must take advantage of their top picks to catch the best prospects, although some valuable diamonds are found in the lower rounds.

The 2022 NFL Draft is the big event leading up to the upcoming NFL season, but there are still many points to cover about the draft as not all football fans know how the prospect selection process works and how franchises use their picks.

For this year the Jacksonville Jaguars have the 1st pick in the Draft, they should take advantage of that position to draft a top offense player, with a better wide receiver Lawrence will surely have more touchdowns in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

All the best players are available in the first round of the draft, but that does not mean that the rest of the rounds are full of bad college football players since some legendary NFL players, hall of famers, were second pick, third, fourth or more deep in the draft.

How many rounds are in the NFL Draft in 2022?

Seven rounds, that is the current format of the Draft, in those rounds 262 picks will be available, the last team to pick a player is the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round. That last pick is known as Mr. Irrelevant.

NFL teams can exchange round picks prior to the Draft in what are known as trades or pick-for-player trades. The Packers are recently trying to trade a 2nd round pick for a tight end.

The first NFL draft was in 1936, only 90 players were available for the draft at that time, also the 1936 draft was made up of 9 rounds. Jay Berwanger was the first drafted player in NFL History.