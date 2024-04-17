According to reports, the Denver Broncos are interested in trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft for a top-tier quarterback and are open to trading two of their stars to acquire a better position.

With Russell Wilson out, the Denver Broncos are eyeing a top-tier quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. To make it happen, they must trade up for a better position, potentially leveraging two of their biggest stars to achieve their goal.

The quarterback position has given a lot of problems to the Broncos in recent years. Since Peyton Manning’s departure, the AFC West team has struggled to find a capable player to lead its offense, with Russell Wilson being the most recent failed experiment.

Now, Denver is keen on acquiring a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the team’s front office is aware that they may need to trade up to secure a top-tier player this year.

Report: Broncos could trade Patrick Surtain II and Courtland Sutton

The Broncos are in need of a huge overhaul for the upcoming season. Despite the team’s efforts to find a worthy successor to Peyton Manning, they have been unsuccessful, with several players falling short of expectations.

Since 2016, the Broncos have had 13 different starting quarterbacks. Now, the team is reportedly interested in a new one, trying to trade up in the upcoming NFL Draft to get an elite player to guide the offense.

According to the Washington Post, the Denver Broncos are interested in moving up in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they are aware that it could be very costly to do so, which is why they have prepared a plan for it.

The report suggest that Sean Payton is open to using Patrick Surtain II and Courtland Sutton as trade assets to move up. While they are currently two of the team’s biggest stars, the club is determined to secure a top-tier quarterback, and this could be the only way to do so.

Which teams could be interested in acquiring Patrick Surtain?

During the 2023 season, it was reported that the Broncos received several offers for Surtain, but they rejected them all. The 49ers and the Eagles were among the clubs rumored to be interested in the cornerback.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, both the 49ers and the Eagles are positioned below them in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. At No. 12, Denver must do remarkable work to trade up and secure a position among the first five teams to acquire the quarterback they desire.