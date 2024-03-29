Everything is set for the 2024 NFL Draft. Ahead of this exciting event, all 32 clubs are closely following the best prospects. Now, five surprising teams are reportedly interested in competing to acquire Michael Penix Jr.’s services.

The 2024 quarterback class boasts numerous notable names. According to various mock drafts, at least five quarterbacks are projected to be selected in the first round, meeting the demands of several teams in search of a new offensive leader.

For many analysts, Michael Penix Jr. was projected to be selected within the first 20 picks. However, his performance in the NFL Combine appears to have strengthened his chances of being drafted even higher.

Michael Penix Jr. to meet with five teams before the 2024 NFL Draft

Michael Penix Jr. led the Washington Huskies to an incredible 2023-24 season, culminating in the team finishing as the national runner-up in college football. While several scouts initially pegged him as a late first-rounder, his odds of being selected higher may have recently increased.

According to ESPN, Michael Penix Jr. is set to visit five teams next week: the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons, the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

These five teams are anticipated to draft a quarterback this year, although perhaps not all in the first round. The Giants acquired Drew Lock to serve as Daniel Jones‘ backup, while the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins this offseason, suggesting they may opt to wait until later rounds to select a quarterback.

The Broncos and Raiders are expected to select a quarterback in the first round after releasing Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo, respectively. Denver holds the 12th overall selection, while Las Vegas sits just one spot after them.

As for the Steelers, they added Russell Wilson following Denver’s release. The also acquired Justin Fields and Kyle Allen earlier this month, but it seems like they are open to draft another quarterback to improve their roster.

Will Michael Penix Jr. be drafted in the first round?

According to several scouts, Michael Penix Jr. has drawn comparisons to Michael Vick. He ran the 40-yard dash in the range of 4.56 to 4.59 seconds, surprising many as he has relied more on his passing ability than his athleticism.

For this reason, he has increased his chances of being selected within the first 15 picks. However, he should also fit the style that teams desire in a quarterback who can utilize both his arms and legs to move the chains.