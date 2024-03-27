The Denver Broncos are preparing the field for their next quarterback. Following Jerry Jeudy’s departure to the Cleveland Browns, the AFC West team has found his replacement in the free agency market.

In recent years, the Broncos have struggled to find success, especially with their quarterbacks. A few days ago, the team released Russell Wilson, creating a lot of uncertainty ahead of the upcoming campaign.

As of today, the Broncos have Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback. However, it is highly unlikely that he will remain in the position for the beginning of the season, as the team is actively seeking an elite player to lead the offense this year.

2024 NFL Free Agency: Broncos sign Josh Reynolds

During this offseason, the Broncos agreed to terms with the Browns to send Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland. The former 1st round pick left a gap to fill in Denver, and the team has quickly found his replacement.

Josh Reynolds will join the Broncos for the 2024 NFL season. The wideout spent the last two and a half campaigns with the Detroit Lions, accumulating 97 receptions for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With this move, the Broncos are poised to promote Courtland Sutton to WR1, with Josh Reynolds stepping into the WR2 position. Behind them, Tim Patrick, Phillip Dorsett, and Marvin Mims Jr. will vie for the WR3 role.

Reynolds will play for his fourth NFL team. He entered the league in 2017 when the Los Angeles Rams selected him with the 117th overall pick in the draft. He subsequently played for the Tennessee Titans and most recently for the Lions.

What will be Josh Reynolds’ contract with the Denver Broncos?

The Denver Broncos will have a new wide receiver for the 2024 NFL season. Reynolds was a key player for Jared Goff last year with the Detroit Lions, and now he’s poised to help his new team find success once again.

Josh Reynolds signed a two-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Broncos. However, a big question remains: who will be throwing passes to him in the upcoming campaign?