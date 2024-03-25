A few weeks ago, the Denver Broncos decided to part ways with Russell Wilson. Now, in the need of a new starting quarterback, HC Sean Payton might be contemplating a shocking decision regarding this matter.

The Broncos have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position since Peyton Manning’s departure. Despite Manning’s illustrious career, the AFC West team has grappled with finding a worthy successor, cycling through a series of unsuccessful prospects.

In 2022, the team acquired Russell Wilson, but he was released earlier this year. Now, the team is in search of a new quarterback, and Sean Payton is already contemplating a surprising solution to this dilemma.

Sean Payton unveils plans regarding the starting quarterback vacancy

The Denver Broncos are confronting a significant challenge. With Russell Wilson’s departure, they must now identify a new starting quarterback, leaving fans eager to learn who will step into the role.

Currently, the Broncos hold the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While fans anticipate the selection of a quarterback in the first round, analysts suggest that securing a top-tier quarterback at that position may prove challenging.

However, Sean Payton may have a surprising solution to this problem. The head coach may be considering sticking with Jarrett Stidham as the starter if they are unable to trade up to select one of the best prospects of this class.

“He’s definitely competing to be the starter,” Payton said about Stidham. “I don’t think we have a term ‘driver’s seat’ really. But he is going to compete for that position. I know he’s anxious and excited to do that, and I’m sure there will be other candidates that will be competing with him.”

Payton also discussed the possibility of trading up. The head coach is aware that their current position might not secure them an elite quarterback, so they are contemplating acquiring a better draft position, even if it comes at a high cost.

“I think trading up is realistic,” Payton said. “What’s hard to predict, though, is what’s on the receiving end. It’s good to be [Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort] in Arizona. It’s hard to predict what that cost is and hard to say it’s unrealistic.“

Should the Broncos hire a quarterback in the free agency?

Following Russell Wilson’s departure, Broncos fans are pondering whether the team should consider acquiring a veteran quarterback in free agency. While this approach appears improbable, it remains a possibility.

Unfortunately, there are few top names available in free agency. While Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz emerge as the best options, neither would offer a long-term solution for the club.