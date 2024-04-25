LSU star Malik Nabers is going to be one of the first players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out his profile here.

With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, most of the buzz has circled around the quarterback. That makes sense, as there are some generational talents like Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels.

Nonetheless, this class is also stacked with great wide receivers. And even though most people claim that Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best, LSU star Malik Nabers isn’t that far behind him.

Nabers is coming off an impressive season, and some believe he’s the main responsible for Daniels winning the Heisman trophy. So, now that he’s about to turn pro, we’ll share our scouting report and some crucial info on the next NFL star.

Malik Nabers: Scouting Report

Malik Nabers does most of his damage after the catch. His quick twitch and ability to create separation from defenders, combined with his speed and acceleration, make him a perennial big-play threat.

Malik Nabers playing at LSU.

Nabers’ footwork is perhaps the most polished in this class. He has the body control to excel in tight spaces, and his ability to make adjustments mid-air has helped him dominate in 50/50 ball situations.

The 20-year-old wideout has proven that he can play at both the X and the Z, and he should be ready to make an immediate impact, regardless of his destination.

On the downside, he’s not particularly big, and he could struggle against more physical competition at the next level. Also, he’s not exactly a willing or engaged blocker, and he needs to put up more effort in that regard.

How Tall Is Malik Nabers?

The 20-year-old Malik Nabers stands at 6’0″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. While he’s not the biggest wide receiver in his class, he has a strong build, particularly in his legs, similar to Ja’Marr Chase. He ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash and has a 42″ vertical.

Malik Nabers College Stats

The standout receiver shined in 2023 with 89 receptions for 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Overall, in his three seasons at Baton Rouge, he logged 189 grabs for 3,003 yards (15.9 yards per catch) and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 29 yards.

Malik Nabers’ Draft Projection

As of now, Nabers is expected to be the second wide receiver off the board. That puts him somewhere in the 6-9 pick, with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears as his likeliest destinations.