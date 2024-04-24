Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is projected to be the first wide receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out his profile here.

When it comes to the NFL Draft, there’s never a thing like a ‘can’t-miss’ prospect. Nonetheless, every now and then, a player comes pretty close to that distinction. This time, Marvin Harrison Jr. is that player.

Coming from league pedigree as the son of Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison, he looks like one of the most polished and NFL-ready wide receivers this game has ever seen.

So, with him projected to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, we’re going to dig deep into his tape to let you know his best traits, as well as his measures and stats.

Marvin Harrison Jr: Scouting Report

As shown during his days with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Harrison is the ultimate speedster. He snaps off all of his routes in the blink of an eye, and his route tree is one of the most complete and versatile we’ve seen in years.

He’s got elite body control and is a privileged athlete, and whlie he can tend to play a little high every now and then, he often has an edge over DBs because of his quick hips and hands.

Harrison Jr. is at his best on vertical routes, and he figures to be a perennial big-play threat becasue of his quick burst. Also picking yards after the catch was never an issue for him in college.

On the downside, he’s not the biggest guy at the position, and he could struggle to cope with the league’s physicality, especially at first. Even so, his smooth footwork and sideline work always help him get and stay open and in control.

How Tall Is Marvin Harrison Jr?

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is 6-foot-3 and weights 209 pounds. His hand measures are 9½”, his arm measures are 31⅞”, and he’s got a 77¼” wingspan.

Marvin Harrison Jr’s College Stats

In three years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison Jr. hauled in 155 receptions for 2,613 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. He averaged 16.9 yards per reception. Harrison Jr. also rushed four times for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr’s Draft Projection

The 21-year-old Marvin Harrison Jr. is currently listed as the fourth-best prospect in the class of 2024, and the best wide reciever overall. He could be taken at No. 4 by the Arizona Cardinals or at No. 5 by the Los Angeles Chargers.