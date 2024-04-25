For many scouts, Caleb Williams is the best prospect available in the 2024 NFL Draft, so here's the complete profile of this incredible quarterback.

Caleb Williams has emerged as one of the premier prospects in college football in recent years. Widely anticipated to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, here’s everything you need to know about this exceptionally talented player.

In nearly every mock draft, Caleb Williams is projected as the next first overall pick. The former quarterback of the USC Trojans has astonished everyone with his talent, and the Chicago Bears are eager not to miss the opportunity to select him.

As of today, it seems like Chicago will indeed select Williams as the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, barring any unexpected developments. Therefore, here’s a comprehensive profile of this remarkable player.

How old is Caleb Williams?

Caleb Williams is 22 years old. He was born on November 18, 2001 in Washington, D.C..

How tall is Caleb Williams?

Caleb Williams’ height is 6-foot-1 1/8 (approximately 1.85 m) and weighs 214 pounds (approximately 97 kg), both stats measured at the NFL Combine.

Where did Caleb Williams play in college football?

Caleb Williams played for three years in college, but with two different teams. As a freshman, he spent his first season with the Oklahoma Sooners before joining the USC Trojans for the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

Did Caleb Williams’ father play football?

Caleb Williams is son of Carl Williams and Dayne Price. His father played footbal at Oklahoma State, but didn’t make it to the NFL.