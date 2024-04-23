J.J. McCarthy is regarded as one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft, but it appears that he would only like to play for one specific NFC team.

It seems that this upcoming NFL Draft could be a strong one for quarterbacks. According to various mock drafts, at least six signal callers are projected to be selected in the first round, with J.J. McCarthy among them.

The former player of the Michigan Wolverines had a remarkable college career. Now, he is poised to become a huge star, with the intention of playing for a team in the NFC that he’s very interested in.

J.J. McCarthy admits he wants to play for the Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy appears to have a preferred team to select him in the 2024 NFL Draft. The quarterback has expressed strong interest in joining the Minnesota Vikings, believing that his talent would thrive within the NFC North squad.

On Thursday, it is highly likely that McCarthy gets to know his fate. The former Michigan player is set to be called on the first round of the draft, but he has now put pressure on the Vikings to trade up in order to select him.

During an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast”, McCarthy revealed that he would love to join the Vikings this year. This statement has shocked many fans, as he is a huge fan of the Chicago Bears.

“It would mean the world,” McCarthy said about the possibility of being drafted by the Vikings. “Just because Coach (Kevin) O’Connell, he’s a guy that I’d run through a brick wall for. Everything that he wants to do with his football team is something that I wanna be a part of. Obviously, being in the NFC North, being a Bears fan my entire life, and being able to play at Soldier Field and stay in the Midwest and all that good stuff, it’d be just a dream come true. Obviously the weapons there are limitless, so … it’d be a blessing to be a part of it.“

Several teams are expected to be in the running for McCarthy before the Vikings, unless Minnesota decides to trade up for him. When asked about the possibility of joining the Patriots, Giants, or Broncos, the quarterback expressed that it would be an honor to play for any of these clubs.

Which will be the first quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft?

As of today, almost all the mock drafts have Caleb Williams as this year’s 1st overall pick. The former player of the USC Trojans is set to be the first quarterback selected, but not the only one n the first round.

Top prospects such as Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix are expected to be selected in the first round. However, the exact order remains uncertain, as scouts have yet to identify a clear favorite to be the second quarterback drafted after Caleb Williams.