Jim Harbaugh has joined the Los Angeles Chargers, and he's reportedly set to turn the AFC West team into the Michigan Wolverines.

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to have a notable head coach this year. Jim Harbaugh, who decided to depart from the Michigan Wolverines, will join the AFC West club. However, he may not be entirely ready to leave behind his college football team.

Recent years have been challenging for the Chargers. Despite boasting a highly talented roster, the club has struggled to compete in the AFC West due to inadequate coaching over the past few seasons.

With this in mind, the team’s front office made the decision to bring in one of the top head coaches of recent years. Jim Harbaugh is returning to the NFL, poised to lead the team to greatness once and for all.

Ex-Michigan standout believes Harbaugh will draft several of his former players

Jim Harbaugh had an exceptional tenure with the Michigan Wolverines. Earlier this year, the college football team clinched the National Championship, a testament to the coach’s ability to build a remarkable roster of talented players.

Now, Harbaugh is poised to coach another exceptional roster, this time in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers have entrusted him with a new opportunity in professional football, with hopes that he will immediately guide them to success.

However, Harbaugh hasn’t forgotten about his college football team. The coach recently said that J.J. McCarthy, his former player, is the best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. This statement might offer insight into his plans for the upcoming draft.

Roman Wilson, former wide receiver of the Wolverines, believes that Harbaugh will draft several of his former players for the Chargers. According to him, the coach intends to replicate the formula of success that worked for him in college football, but this time in the NFL.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if like all nine of us end up going [to the Chargers],” Wilson said, referring to the team’s nine draft picks, per Fox Sports. “But seriously, like at least five or six. I think he’s going to take a lot of us.”

Wilson could potentially be drafted by the Chargers this year. The team is aiming to surround Justin Herbert with talented players, and while Roman may not be the top wide receiver in this year’s class, his previous experience with Harbaugh could pave the way for him to join Los Angeles.

What are the needs of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft?

As of today, the Los Angeles Chargers have nine picks for the 2024 NFL Draft. In the first round, the AFC West team is positioned at No. 5, which is an excellent spot to select a top prospect.

With Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler departing the Chargers this offseason, the team needs to address multiple positions in the draft this year. In addition to drafting a wide receiver and a running back, they must also focus on fortifying the defensive line and secondary.