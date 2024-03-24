The Minnesota Vikings had a very disappointing 2023 season with a record of 7-10. All their hopes of reaching the Super Bowl ended in Week 8 when Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury.

Then, Cousins became a free agent and signed a spectacular four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. From that moment on, head coach Kevin O’Connell had to start the search for his replacement.

The first step was to sign Sam Darnold, who was the backup of Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers. Nick Mullens will stay with the Vikings, but neither of them seems like a definitive option as a franchise quarterback.

Will the Minnesota Vikings draft a quarterback?

According to a recent reports by Matt Miller, the Minnesota Vikings are really interested in climbing up to the No.4 or No.5 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to have a shot at J.J. McCarthy.

Although they could offer a very interesting trade package to the Patriots at No.3, it’s almost certain that New England won’t accept it as they’re ready to also draft a quarterback.

Then, the Arizona Cardinals come at No.4 and the Chargers at No.5. Those two teams are viable options for the Vikings to make a trade, especially Los Angeles considering they had to let go star players due to salary cap issues.

It’s important to remember that Minnesota have two draft picks in the first round (No.11 and No.23) giving them huge leverage to move up to the Top 5 trying to find a quarterback like J.J. McCarthy or even other names such Michael Penix Jr.

However, the favorite is undoubtedly McCarthy. Just a few days ago, Josh McCown, the QB’s coach for the Vikings, was at Michigan’s Pro Day following him closely. Right now, all signs point at the star of La Grange Park to be the new franchise quarterback of Minnesota.