Stetson Bennett could become the perfect NFL quarterback in 2023, probably any team that wants to rebuild their offensive line will need a player like Bennett.

Stetson Bennett won a College Football Playoff in 2022 with the Georgia Bulldogs, which was surprising since he was a backup quarterback.

The 2023 college football regular season was perfect for the Bulldogs with Bennett as a starter, they won every game including the SEC title.

The only 'issue' is Bennett's age, some say he's too old to play college football while others say that's the perfect age to play in the NFL.

Which four NFL teams could draft Stetson Bennett in 2023?

Stetson Bennett is likely to be drafted in the 2023 offseason as he could become the perfect backup for a veteran, but at the same time Bennett could be the starter for an NFL team in need of a new talent.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: They have a lethal offensive line and Tom Brady will likely need a backup for the upcoming 2023 season.

2. Miami Dolphins: Stetson could learn amazing things with Tua Tagovailoa and their new head coach, Bennett is as good as Tua, he just needs support from his offense line.

3. Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson is an incredible player but he tends to get injured and the Ravens suffer a lot without him, with Bennett and their other backup the franchise will be much more secure.

4. Los Angeles Rams: Bennett's game could improve a lot more under McVay, plus the Rams have one of the deadliest offensive lines in the league.