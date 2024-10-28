Real Madrid legend was reportedly preparing to hand the Ballon d'Or to Vinicius Jr

Before the 2024 Ballon d'Or results were leaked, Vinicius Jr. was reportedly set to receive the award from a Real Madrid legend.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for this Monday in Paris, and recent reports have sparked speculation about the top contenders. Among them was Vinicius Jr., with a Real Madrid legend reportedly preparing to present him the prestigious award in the event of his victory.

According to the Spanish TV program El Chiringuito, Ronaldo Nazario, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner himself, was set to present the award to Vinicius Jr. if he emerged victorious. Ronaldo, who had been in Madrid last night, reportedly planned to make the trip to Paris for the event to celebrate what would have been a historic moment for Brazilian football.

However, it appears that plans changed after event organizers informed Vinicius that he would not be the recipient of the award. Following this news, both Vinicius and his Real Madrid teammates decided not to attend the ceremony in Paris.

This would’ve been a special moment for the Vini and Brazilian soccer, where the 2x World Cup winner would be passing the torch to the next generational talent of the country, achieving what Neymar couldn’t. It also could have seen a Brazilian star reclaim the award after a 16-year wait, with the last winner being Kaka of AC Milan in 2007.

(L-R) Brazilian formers football players Ronaldo Nazario, Cafu, and Edilson pose for photographers during a ceremony organized by Brazilian Football Confederation to honor 2002 FIFA World Champions on the 20th anniversary at Fairmont Hotel on June 30, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Vinicius’ celebration canceled after results leak

After a remarkable 2023-24 season in which he scored 24 goals, provided 11 assists, and helped Real Madrid win La Liga, the Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Champions League, Vinicius Jr. was widely considered a strong candidate for the Ballon d’Or. The Brazilian forward reportedly believed in his chances, to the point of organizing a celebration in advance.

As reported by the Spanish outlet Relevo, Vinicius had invited around 20 members of his inner circle to attend the Paris gala, complete with special attire and a private jet. Plans for a post-ceremony celebration in a rented venue in the French capital were also reportedly in place. However, the party was ultimately called off after news of the final results reached Vinicius.

Who are the candidates to win the Ballon d’Or?

With Vinicius Jr. and other Real Madrid players opting out of the ceremony, the pool of potential winners has narrowed considerably. Based on their titles, individual performances, and impact on their respective teams, several international stars remain in contention for football’s most prestigious individual award.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig – Barcelona)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

