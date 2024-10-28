Trending topics:
Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid legend was reportedly preparing to hand the Ballon d'Or to Vinicius Jr

Before the 2024 Ballon d'Or results were leaked, Vinicius Jr. was reportedly set to receive the award from a Real Madrid legend.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

By Dante Gonzalez

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for this Monday in Paris, and recent reports have sparked speculation about the top contenders. Among them was Vinicius Jr., with a Real Madrid legend reportedly preparing to present him the prestigious award in the event of his victory.

According to the Spanish TV program El Chiringuito, Ronaldo Nazario, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner himself, was set to present the award to Vinicius Jr. if he emerged victorious. Ronaldo, who had been in Madrid last night, reportedly planned to make the trip to Paris for the event to celebrate what would have been a historic moment for Brazilian football.

However, it appears that plans changed after event organizers informed Vinicius that he would not be the recipient of the award. Following this news, both Vinicius and his Real Madrid teammates decided not to attend the ceremony in Paris.

Advertisement

This would’ve been a special moment for the Vini and Brazilian soccer, where the 2x World Cup winner would be passing the torch to the next generational talent of the country, achieving what Neymar couldn’t. It also could have seen a Brazilian star reclaim the award after a 16-year wait, with the last winner being Kaka of AC Milan in 2007.

(L-R) Brazilian formers football players Ronaldo Nazario, Cafu, and Edilson pose for photographers during a ceremony organized by Brazilian Football Confederation to honor 2002 FIFA World Champions on the 20th anniversary at Fairmont Hotel on June 30, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(L-R) Brazilian formers football players Ronaldo Nazario, Cafu, and Edilson pose for photographers during a ceremony organized by Brazilian Football Confederation to honor 2002 FIFA World Champions on the 20th anniversary at Fairmont Hotel on June 30, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement

Vinicius’ celebration canceled after results leak

After a remarkable 2023-24 season in which he scored 24 goals, provided 11 assists, and helped Real Madrid win La Liga, the Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Champions League, Vinicius Jr. was widely considered a strong candidate for the Ballon d’Or. The Brazilian forward reportedly believed in his chances, to the point of organizing a celebration in advance.

2024 Ballon d&#039;Or Winner reportedly decided, and it&#039;s not Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

see also

2024 Ballon d'Or Winner reportedly decided, and it's not Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

As reported by the Spanish outlet Relevo, Vinicius had invited around 20 members of his inner circle to attend the Paris gala, complete with special attire and a private jet. Plans for a post-ceremony celebration in a rented venue in the French capital were also reportedly in place. However, the party was ultimately called off after news of the final results reached Vinicius.

Advertisement

Who are the candidates to win the Ballon d’Or?

With Vinicius Jr. and other Real Madrid players opting out of the ceremony, the pool of potential winners has narrowed considerably. Based on their titles, individual performances, and impact on their respective teams, several international stars remain in contention for football’s most prestigious individual award.

  • Phil Foden (Manchester City)
  • Rodri (Manchester City)
  • Nico Williams (Athletic Club)
  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
  • Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
  • Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig – Barcelona)
  • Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
  • Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
Advertisement
dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses key teammate to injury following loss against Packers
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses key teammate to injury following loss against Packers

NBA News: Antetokounmpo gives harsh self-criticism after shocking Bucks’ loss to Nets
NBA

NBA News: Antetokounmpo gives harsh self-criticism after shocking Bucks’ loss to Nets

NBA News: Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade makes sincere admission on his new statue
NBA

NBA News: Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade makes sincere admission on his new statue

NFL News: Mike Francesa sounds off on NY Jets and questions Aaron Rodgers' decision making
NFL

NFL News: Mike Francesa sounds off on NY Jets and questions Aaron Rodgers' decision making

Better Collective Logo