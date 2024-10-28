Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Francesa sounds off on NY Jets and questions Aaron Rodgers' decision making

Longtime New York broadcaster Mike Francesa did not hold back on the New York Jets and their tumultuous NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks off the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks off the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

The New York Jets are in a miserable state, sitting at 2-6 for the year and losers of five straight. The team has fired their coach and done little to support star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Yeah, frustration for sure,” Rodgers said to the press after the Jets’ 25-22 loss to the Patriots. “We’ve got to score touchdowns… Can’t leave it up to Greg [Zuerlein] or try and pin it on Greg. We had a lot of opportunities to score 30, to make it a two-score game at times, and didn’t do it.”

On the Mike Francesa Podcast, the broadcaster did not hold back, calling out the Jets organization for their inability to succeed, even with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback.

Mike Francesa on the State of the New York Jets

Mike Francesa sounded off: “Everything the Jets touch turns to garbage, complete and utter garbage. I never thought they could top some of the stuff they’ve done in the past.

“Today (after the Patriots defeat) was as low as it could possibly be. They lead (the NFL) in penalties, they lead the league in drops, they lead the league in stupid plays. Rodgers is hurrying to get the play off on every play.”

Other sports pundits, like ESPN’s Evan Cohen, have suggested that the Jets trade Davante Adams and even bench Rodgers if they lose on Thursday against the Houston Texans.

NFL News: Andy Reid makes big promise to DeAndre Hopkins after debut with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid makes big promise to DeAndre Hopkins after debut with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

