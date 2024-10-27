NFL News: Dan Campbell delivers powerful message to Lions players after dominant win over Titans

After the win over the Tennessee Titans, head coach Dan Campbell recognized his players’ strong performance and delivered an epic message in the Detroit Lions locker room.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions extended their winning streak to five games, delivering a decisive 52-14 win at home against the Tennessee Titans. After this epic victory, the head coach had a strong message for his players in the locker room.

In a video released to the public, Campbell was seen fired up, addressing the Lions in the locker room and praising their victory over the Titans. Among his remarks, he told the players that it wasn’t their best performance.

“That was not our best performance, really on offense/defense. And there were a couple of things on special teams. But do you know what happens? Man, when you do and get the returns and production out of special teams, that we got. Holy….”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The head coach praised the return unit, calling them “outstanding.” He also gave a special shout-out to the special teams for their perfect red-zone efficiency, going 5-for-5. Campbell showed his satisfaction with the defense and called up special teams coordinator Dave Fipp to congratulate him and presented him with a game ball.

Advertisement

Dave Fipp’s Message to the Players and Dan Campbell

Fipp didn’t hold back either. After receiving the game ball from Campbell, he said it was all about the players. He thanked his family, God, and all the players present, expressing his love for football and gratitude for the opportunity to work for Campbell.

Advertisement

Dan Campbell Praises Kalif Raymond

Another standout praised by Campbell in his speech was Kalif Raymond, who was spectacular against the Titans. He scored a receiving touchdown, had two catches for 14 receiving yards, and made a 90-yard punt return touchdown. Raymond became the first Lions player to record both a receiving and punt return touchdown in a single game.