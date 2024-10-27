NFL News: Chiefs make smart and necessary move to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with another trade

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could get even more help before the 2024 NFL trade deadline as the Kansas City Chiefs have recently made a strategic move.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are serious about chasing the first three-peat in NFL history. So of course, the Kansas City Chiefs are doing whatever they can to help them pull off this unprecedented feat.

With the 2024 NFL trade deadline drawing nearer, Kansas City doesn’t seem to be done with making moves. The team recently acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but that trade was followed with a smart move that allows the franchise to make yet another trade.

On Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reported that the Chiefs restructured right tackle Jawaan Taylor’s contract by converting part of his salary into a signing bonus. Thanks to this strategic decision, Kansas City has created $5.3 million in cap space.

The 26-year-old was due $12.6 million of his $19.5 million base salary for the 2024 NFL season. With Taylor’s signing bonus being worth $6.6m, the Chiefs are spreading the last three seasons of his deal plus two void years.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs high fives Jawaan Taylor #74 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It was a necessary move for the Chiefs, who were $100,000 over the cap after landing Hopkins. Now, the front office has enough wiggle room to try and bring in more help for Reid and Mahomes.

When is the 2024 NFL trade deadline?

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 5. All 32 teams in the league will have until 4 PM (ET) to make moves. After that, no more trades will be allowed until the start of the new league year.

Chiefs urged to trade for Patriots star

While the Hopkins trade may have been the biggest move both Reid and Mahomes needed, the Chiefs could also use their cap space to make an upgrade on the other side of the ball.

Therefore, Seth Walder of ESPN believes that the Chiefs should trade for New England Patriots star linebacker Joshua Uche: “Kansas City could use Uche to sub in for Mike Danna in passing situations and ought to get a lot more disruption as a result.”

