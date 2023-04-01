San Francisco 49ers are cursed when it comes to the health of their quarterbacks. They have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy recovering from injuries, although Purdy at least provided an encouraging update.

No team in the whole NFL had worse luck with injuries at the quarterback position than the San Francisco 49ers. Their top choices finished the season with long-term injuries, but something noteworthy is that Brock Purdy provided a favorable update recently.

The 49ers probably have a top 3 roster in the league with talent all over the place. They also have a remarkable offensive play-caller in head coach Kyle Shanahan. However, they haven’t been able to be even better because of injuries to their signal-callers.

Now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo was the one that started the need of signing competent backups for being injured very often. His heir was supposed to be Trey Lance, although he also went down early last season. The low-profile hero Purdy stepped up, but he ended like his teammates.

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy provides injury update

Purdy led the team like a veteran despite being the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft when Garoppolo got injured in week 13. San Francisco defeated Miami that day and then won seven games in a row with him as the starter. The ending would end up being heart-breaking since he had to leave the field in the first quarter of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles after a hit.

The quarterback tore the UCL of his right elbow, so he had to undergo surgery to repair it. This procedure was delayed until early March because of an inflammation, although it was completed successfully. Amid the uncertainty at the position San Francisco signed Sam Darnold in free agency, but Purdy seems to be on track to return in time. Here’s what he said in an interview with “Roc & Manuch with Jimmy B”.

“When you first get in it after surgery, you’re in it at 90 degrees. From there you can start opening it up to help with your range of motion. It is just to keep your arm safe when you’re out walking around or doing therapy. But at night I can take it off and just do some normal motions with just looking at my arm. But yeah, out in public, it looks like I have a robotic arm”, Purdy explained about the arm brace he is using.