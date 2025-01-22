NFL News: Caleb Williams gets a clear message from Bears new HC Ben Johnson in his presentation

Chicago Bears unveiled their new head coach, Ben Johnson, who touched on several topics during a press conference ahead of the 2025 NFL season. What is clear is that the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator had a direct message for quarterback Caleb Williams.

The head coach-quarterback relationship has to be a foundation for the rebuilding of the Bears, who endured turbulence last season, compiling a 5-12 record. Next season, Johnson and Williams will look to return Chicago to the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Everyone on the Bears’ roster gathered to welcome the franchise’s new head coach, but the spotlight was on Johnson’s words about Williams to find out what plays the Chicago quarterback will have to lead in his second year as a pro.

Ben Johnson’s clear message to Caleb Williams

“We’re going to have to spend a lot of time together. The quarterback has to see the game through the play caller’s eyes. This is not simply a a dropping of a previous playbook down on the table and starting there. We are ripping this thing to the studs and we are going to build it up with Caleb first and foremost and then with the pieces around him next“, clearly declared Johnson to Williams and the rest of the team at his first press conference in his new job.

“This place is a sleeping giant. Our mission is to win and win now. There is no doubt that good things can happen in 2025. It depends on how hard we are willing to work and how much we are willing to sacrifice. I’m deeply committed to finding a way to make this work,” said the new Bears head coach.

Caleb Williams reacted to Johnson’s arrival to the Bears

At a press conference, Williams recounted his feelings upon discovering that Johnson was going to be the Bears’ new coach in the 2025 NFL season. “I let out a loud cry of excitement. I’m super excited for this organization. Johnson told me it will be my offense and build it around me”, he said.