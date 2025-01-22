Some names resonate across sports leagues in the United States, instantly evoking memories of greatness. In the NFL, legends like Tom Brady, Dan Marino, and Joe Montana are celebrated by fans. In college football, however, one name stands out for unparalleled success as a head coach—though not as much for his brief NFL stint with the Miami Dolphins: Nick Saban.

With a storied career in college football, Saban achieved remarkable success at powerhouse programs like Alabama and LSU. His seven national championships solidify his legacy as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. Yet, his expertise in developing young players did not translate to similar achievements during his tenure in the NFL.

After leading LSU from 2000 to 2004, Saban made the leap to professional football, taking on the head coaching role with the Dolphins in 2005. However, his two-season stint in Miami fell short of expectations. Reflecting on that chapter during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Saban shared his biggest regret in his coaching career.

“I think sometimes you have to learn about yourself, and you might think things,” Saban admitted. “I regret when I left LSU. That was probably, professionally speaking, the biggest mistake I ever made. Not because we didn’t have success in Miami—I enjoyed it too—but I found that I liked coaching in college better than in the NFL.”

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Why did Saban prefer to coach in college?

Every decision has its reasons, and former Alabama head coach once explained why he preferred coaching in college over the pros. “In college, you can develop players personally, academically, athletically, and all that— a little more than in pro ball,” Saban said.

Saban elaborated further: “I loved the prestige of coaching in the NFL and the caliber of players I worked with. But I couldn’t go back to LSU, so I ended up at Alabama. And, not to disrespect Alabama, but there’s no Alabama vs. LSU rivalry.”

Saban also shared a pivotal moment before leaving LSU to coach the Dolphins. “Jimmy Sexton stood on the balcony when I was getting ready to leave LSU and said: ‘What do you want your legacy to be as a coach? Do you want to be Vince Lombardi or Bear Bryant?’ I answered without hesitation: ‘Bear Bryant.’ He replied, ‘So why are you going to Miami?’” Saban recounted.

Saban’s time with the Dolphins: A mixed bag

While Saban had prior NFL experience as a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns, his stint with the Dolphins marked his only head coaching role in the league. Over two seasons, he posted a 15-17 record, reflecting the challenges he faced during his brief NFL tenure.

Years later, Saban admitted that leaving for the NFL might have been a mistake. Despite returning to college football and cementing his legacy with numerous championships, his time in the NFL remains a significant chapter in his career.