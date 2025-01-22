Lamar Jackson and the Ravens suffered another painful playoff elimination after a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Despite an epic two-minute drive of nearly 90 yards to tie the game, a mistake by Mark Andrews caused the two-point conversion to be unsuccessful.

Now, despite a great season and a strong second-half comeback in Buffalo, Lamar’s critics have gone all out against the quarterback, blaming him for the two turnovers (an interception and a fumble) during the first two quarters.

Additionally, the young star is being criticized for having MVP-caliber regular seasons but failing to take the definitive step, along with his team, to reach the Super Bowl in key moments. For this reason, most of his doubters do not place him at the same level as Patrick Mahomes.

Has Lamar Jackson ever won a Super Bowl?

Lamar Jackson has never won a Super Bowl in his NFL career. For this reason, during a crushing moment, the Hard Knocks cameras captured the quarterback inconsolable in the Ravens’ locker room after the game against the Bills.

Jackson is seen sitting with his hands on his head, looking down at the floor, regretting having lost by such a narrow margin. “Two points. I don’t let it linger, but, I just know how these type of games be. That’s why I kept saying. ‘Ahhhhh, man.’ I’m mad,bro. I ain’t gonna be alright.”

The latest episode of Hard Knocks was mostly dedicated to the highlights of the game between the Bills and the Ravens, including reactions from players like Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and head coach John Harbaugh. An exclusive access that revealed the saddest side of the defeat.

