Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Lamar Jackson had a crushing reaction in Ravens' locker room after loss to Bills in playoffs

After a narrow 27-25 defeat against the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson was captured in an emotional moment inside the Ravens' locker room.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens suffered another painful playoff elimination after a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Despite an epic two-minute drive of nearly 90 yards to tie the game, a mistake by Mark Andrews caused the two-point conversion to be unsuccessful.

Now, despite a great season and a strong second-half comeback in Buffalo, Lamar’s critics have gone all out against the quarterback, blaming him for the two turnovers (an interception and a fumble) during the first two quarters.

Additionally, the young star is being criticized for having MVP-caliber regular seasons but failing to take the definitive step, along with his team, to reach the Super Bowl in key moments. For this reason, most of his doubters do not place him at the same level as Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Has Lamar Jackson ever won a Super Bowl?

Lamar Jackson has never won a Super Bowl in his NFL career. For this reason, during a crushing moment, the Hard Knocks cameras captured the quarterback inconsolable in the Ravens’ locker room after the game against the Bills.

Jackson is seen sitting with his hands on his head, looking down at the floor, regretting having lost by such a narrow margin. “Two points. I don’t let it linger, but, I just know how these type of games be. That’s why I kept saying. ‘Ahhhhh, man.’ I’m mad,bro. I ain’t gonna be alright.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Steelers have reportedly decided on the future of Mike Tomlin as head coach in Pittsburgh

see also

NFL News: Steelers have reportedly decided on the future of Mike Tomlin as head coach in Pittsburgh

The latest episode of Hard Knocks was mostly dedicated to the highlights of the game between the Bills and the Ravens, including reactions from players like Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and head coach John Harbaugh. An exclusive access that revealed the saddest side of the defeat.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NHL News: Red Wings HC Todd McLellan issues honest statement to Dylan Larkin, rest of the team
NHL

NHL News: Red Wings HC Todd McLellan issues honest statement to Dylan Larkin, rest of the team

NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg is set to break 25-year record with Duke
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg is set to break 25-year record with Duke

Eddie Hearn names the cruiserweight champion who could challenge Usyk's heavyweight dominance
Boxing

Eddie Hearn names the cruiserweight champion who could challenge Usyk's heavyweight dominance

NCAAB News: NCAA analyst calls Dan Hurley 'disgusting' after latest rant
College Basketball

NCAAB News: NCAA analyst calls Dan Hurley 'disgusting' after latest rant

Better Collective Logo