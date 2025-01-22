Joe Mixon takes shot at NFL for getting fined after accusing refs of favoring Chiefs vs Texans

The elimination of the Houston Texans at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Playoffs is still resonating. Joe Mixon, one of the key figures on DeMeco Ryans’ team, was fined by authorities, something he claims was highly unjust.

The former Cincinnati Bengals player was fined $25,000 by the league for saying, ‘Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with the Chiefs? These officials are trash and biased,’ after the game. Due to this, Mixon took to his social media to express a strong rebuttal.

“I’m getting fined by the @nfl for what someone else said. What’s next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a @nhl game!,” the running back stated via @Joe_MainMixon.

As reported by the site clutchpoints.com, the words that the player actually said were: “Everybody know how it is playing up here. You can never leave it into the refs hands. The whole world see, man.”

Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the information provided by the site, Mixon‘s agent, Peter Schaffer, will appeal the fine, and it is believed that the authorities will likely overturn it. As a result, the Texans player will probably not be fined.

Ryans’ defense after the game against the Chiefs

The Houston Texans‘ camp knew it wouldn’t be easy to pull off a win against the Chiefs at Arrowhead. Not only because of the talent on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s team, but also due to all the speculation surrounding the officiating calls.

Once the game was over and the elimination of CJ Stroud‘s team was confirmed, it was head coach DeMeco Ryans himself who, in statements to the press, made his stance clear regarding what had happened with the referees.

“We knew going into this game that it was us vs. everybody,” the HC started. “Going with what we were up against, we can’t make the mistakes that we made. Self-inflicted mistakes, Special teams, not converting kicks. We didn’t protect the quarterback.”

Will Anderson also spoke out about it: “We knew it was going to be us against the refs going into this game. I talked to you guys earlier this week, and I was just saying, like, man, we gotta go out there, and we’ve got to do us better. And, you know, in some instances we didn’t do that. In some instances, we did. We’ve just gotta keep going, man. Next offseason, we get the guys together, and everybody just coming together and keep building that team chemistry to get passed this hump.”