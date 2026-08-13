49ers vs Titans: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 13, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers host the Tennessee Titans at Levi’s Stadium in the opening week of the 2026 NFL preseason. Rookie QB Cam Ward and a revamped Titans roster face Brock Purdy’s 49ers in a key preseason test. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match 49ers vs Titans Tournament NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network Live Stream NFL+, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch 49ers vs Titans in the USA

49ers vs. Titans will be available to watch live in the United States on NFL Network. The preseason matchup is part of NFL Network’s 2026 preseason coverage, while the game will also be available to stream through NFL+ and ESPN Unlimited.

Can I watch 49ers vs Titans for free?

There is currently no confirmed free legal way to watch the game in the U.S. The preseason matchup is scheduled to air on NFL Network and stream through NFL+ and ESPN Unlimited.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The 49ers vs. Titans preseason opener is an important evaluation opportunity for both teams rather than a game with regular-season standings implications. San Francisco will host Tennessee at Levi’s Stadium after the two teams hold a joint practice on August 11, giving both coaching staffs a chance to evaluate players in a more competitive environment before Thursday’s game.

The matchup also has an interesting storyline on the sidelines. Robert Saleh is making his preseason debut as the Titans‘ head coach against his former team, having previously served as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 and again in 2025. He was hired by Tennessee in January and is beginning the process of rebuilding a team that finished 3-14 last season.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans (Source: Camden Hall/Getty Images)

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For Tennessee, one of the biggest things to watch will be Cam Ward, the team’s young quarterback, and how he performs against San Francisco’s defense during the joint practice and preseason game. The Titans are also evaluating rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate, while the 49ers’ secondary will get an early test against the new Tennessee offensive combination.

San Francisco, meanwhile, has several roster battles that could make the preseason opener particularly valuable. The 49ers’ first unofficial depth chart shows competition at wide receiver, left guard, cornerback and other positions, while players on the roster bubble will have an opportunity to strengthen their case before the final roster decisions.

What time is the 49ers vs Titans match?

The game kicks off on Thursday, August 13, at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with the 49ers listing a 6:00 PM local kickoff.

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