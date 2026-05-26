Cam Ward reveals how the Titans plan to cut rookie Carnell Tate loose in 2026 season

Carnell Tate is primed to become Cam Ward's favorite target with the Tennessee Titans, and the second-year quarterback has already unveiled the team's plans to let the rookie wideout shine in 2026.

The Tennessee Titans drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft. Now, quarterback Cam Ward has unveiled how the team plans to fully unlock the dynamic wide receiver’s elite skillset.

Last season, the Titans acquired Cam Ward at No. 1 overall to serve as the team’s franchise quarterback. Now, the front office has provided him with a premier wideout in Carnell Tate, whom the signal-caller is incredibly excited to see in action.

“He’ll have an explosive year just because he’ll get a lot of one-on-one matchups,” Cam Ward said Thursday, via ESPN. “That’s what we want. We want guys to come down and play, man, because we think we can beat him.”

Advertisement

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

The Titans’ rebuild may pay off soon

With Cam Ward’s arrival last year, the Titans checked off one of the biggest items on their to-do list. They finally have a franchise quarterback under center, and the rebuilding process is picking up serious momentum.

This offseason, Tennessee made some massive waves. They signed wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who Cam Ward knows is an elite player, drafted Carnell Tate fourth overall, and—perhaps most importantly—completely overhauled their coaching staff.

Advertisement

Robert Saleh has taken over as the new head coach, bringing on Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator. With two seasoned minds leading the charge, it is clear that the front office expects immediate results rather than a prolonged rebuild, aiming to maximize Ward’s early years and capitalize on their extensive offseason investments.

The unpredictable AFC South

Last season, the Colts, Jaguars, and Texans were all regarded as legitimate division contenders at various points. Ultimately, Jacksonville secured the AFC South crown, Houston advanced as a wild-card team, and Indianapolis faded during the second half of the campaign.

Given this ongoing unpredictability, the Titans have a prime opportunity to jump back into the thick of the playoff race. None of their rivals have completely dominated the division in recent years. With a revamped roster and an elite new coaching staff, Tennessee are well-positioned to exploit that instability and emerge as the ultimate dark horse in the AFC South.