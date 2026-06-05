Former NY Giants Wan’Dale Robinson chooses No. 4 jersey on Titans to pay homage to late friend Rondale Moore

After an unexpected passing, former New York Giants wideout Wan'Dale Robinson will pay tribute to Rondale Moore by using number 4 jersey on the Tennessee Titans.

Sometimes something as trivial as choosing a jersey number could have a very significant meaning behind it. For instance, Wan’Dale Robinson used No. 17 on the New York Giants, but he has now chosen to pay homage to Rondale Moore, who unexpectedly passed away on February, 2026, by using the No. 4 jersey on the Tennessee Titans.

Speaking to Kay Adams on FanDuel TV, Robinson addressed himself changing from No. 17 to No. 4 on his jersey. “I didn’t want [No. 17], I was going in wanting a single digit, and then also my late friend, Rondale Moore, he wore No. 4. So that was kind of the reasoning behind me getting that number. Just kind of to honor him, and the time that he was here.”

Moore unexpectedly passed on February 2026 via a self-inflicted wound. Robinson and Moore became fast friends while training together in the Louisville area during Robinson’s final two years of high school. Now, every time he steps on the field, he will pay homage to a close friend he had.

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Wan’Dale Robinson is called to shine for the Titans

Motivation will be sky-high for Robinson as he is honoring a friend. However, producing is what he is called to do as well. The Titans gave Robinson a four-year, $70 million deal in the offseason with $38 million guaranteed. That is big money, so he’s got high expectations.

Wan'Dale Robinson is wearing No. 4 in honor of his late friend, Rondale Moore pic.twitter.com/ph1bMs6oWa — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) June 4, 2026

In 2025, playing for the Giants, Robinson had 92 catches, 1,014 yards, and four touchdowns. He needs to be a constant 1,000-yard receiver if he wants to live up to the contract the Titans gave him.

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Titans WR depth chart for 2026 NFL season

The Titans made it a mission to give sophomore quarterback Cam Ward the best possible WR room. Robinson was the big addition, but the names on the depth chart also include exciting prospects and crafty veterans. These are the names expected to make the 53-man final roster.