Is Brock Purdy playing today? 49ers’ starting QB vs Titans in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The San Francisco 49ers play the Tennessee Titans and all eyes are on Brock Purdy and whether he is playing today or not.

As the San Francisco 49ers open their 2026 NFL Preseason schedule against the Tennessee Titans. However, the preseason is not a place for many starters. Hence, Brock Purdy‘s status for this game had to be cleared.

Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Brock Purdy won’t be playing for the 49ers vs Titans. Given how injury prone the 49ers have been lately, it’s not shocking that the team is opting to rest their franchise quaterback. There were also questions on if Cam Ward will play vs 49ers.

Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke and Adrian Martinez are the team’s available quarterbacks against Tennessee. Given that Jones is clearly the backup, it wouldn’t be shocking that Rourke and Martinez get the most snaps in this game.

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Purdy’s preseason numbers have been declining

Usually, when numbers decline, those are red flags. However, when it’s on preseason, it means you’re more relevant to the team, hence you see less snaps. Given that Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant at first and is now the 49ers franchise QB, his snaps in preseason ended up getting smaller and smaller.

#49ers OL Dominick Puni told Brock Purdy to hit the Dougie after scoring vs Titans 😂 pic.twitter.com/ELaSTqd6bH — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) August 13, 2026

Preseason Year Games Completions / Attempts Yards Completion % Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 2022 3 30 / 49 346 61.2% 1 1 80.8 2023 2 9 / 14 138 64.3% 0 0 96.7 2024 2 11 / 18 107 61.1% 0 1 54.6 2025 1 5 / 7 66 71.4% 0 0 100.9

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Will Shanahan be on the sidelines vs Titans?

Reports of The New York Times state that Kyle Shanahan will be on the sidelines despite him being still on the recovery end of a car crash a few weeks ago. While the starters won’t play, the head coach will be there.