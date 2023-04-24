The wait is finally over, the Packers and Jets have finally agreed on terms to complete the Aaron Rodgers over. Now, many wonder what jersey number the quarterback will use in the Big Apple.

The day has come. Aaron Rodgers will officially leave the Green Bay Packers after 18 seasons, as the New York Jets have finally found a way to get the star quarterback they've been looking for.

The veteran quarterback had made it clear he wanted out of Lambeau Field this offseason, and he only looked interested in joining the Jets. The timing was perfect for the New York franchise, as their offense struggled last year with Zach Wilson at the helm.

With this trade, Rodgers gets a fresh start late in his career as he looks to win one more Super Bowl before hanging them up. One of the biggest questions fans are making right now is what number he will wear, since the No. 12 he used in Green Bay was retired by the Jets in honor of Joe Namath.

What number will Aaron Rodgers use with the the New York Jets?

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, who broke the news on Monday, Aaron Rodgers would not wear No. 12 at the Jets even though Namath gave the green light a few months back. Instead, the four-time MVP would go back to the No. 8 he wore in college:

"Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal."

Not long ago, when Rodgers started to be heavily linked with the Jets, Namath said he didn't mind if the team unretired his shirt as long as they landed the star QB. However, it looks like it won't be necessary. If he brings back glory days in New York, maybe Rodgers gets his own number retired as well.