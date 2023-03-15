Aaron Rodgers announced his final decision on The Pat McAfee Show. Read here to check out if it's Packers, Jets or retirement.

Aaron Rodgers and a final decision about his future shaped the start of the NFL free agency. After signing in 2022 a three-year, $150 million contract, the quarterback was supposed to be committed with the Green Bay Packers, but, a disappointing 8-9 season without playoffs changed everything.

Now, instead of finishing his career at Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers is 39-years old trying to figure out how to make another Super Bowl run. From his perspective, the Packers' front office might not lead him that way and that's why a possible trade suddenly became a real thing.

Though a lot of teams might have been interested in Aaron Rodgers, the race has been narrowed to Packers and Jets. However, in order for anything to develop, the first step was to know what the quarterback wanted. Rodgers finally spoke abouthis final decision in The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers announces he wants to play for the New York Jets

During the last months, The Pat McAfee Show has been the place where Aaron Rodgers confirms almost every exclusive information regarding his career and also his personal life. That's why, this Wednesday, almost everyone was watching Rodgers' first big interview after coming out of his darkness retreat in Oregon.

"I've been good. The darkness gave me time to contemplate everything. It was a great reset for me. For my body and for my mind. It was longer than I needed. The meditation was incredible because there were no distractions for me."

So, the big question came and Aaron Rodgers finally spoke about his future. The options on the table were really clear. A trade to play for the New Yor Jets, stay with the Green Bay Packers or, maybe, retirement.

"There's some information about there that's true and some parts are zero truth. This isn't a decision day. In 2020, they (Packers) took Jordan (Love) to replace me. They get rid of players a year early rather than a year later. They drafted a guy to replace me, maybe not right away. A lot of people who were at the beginning, they're not there anymore (Green Bay) as decision makers."

Aaron Rodgers blamed directly the Packers' front office for his final decision. "When I came out of darkness, something changed. I realized there's been a bit of a shift. There was some shopping going on. They wanted to move me. For me, the Packers were ready to move on. There are no victims here. I love Green Bay. I love the fans."

Furthermore, Aaron Rodgers explained what he said to the Jets and confirmed he wants to play in New York. "The decision is I want to play. Since Friday, my intention was to play for the New York Jets. It's my intention to play for the Jets, but I have a contract with the Packers."

Now, the next step is the trade package deal between the Jets and the Packers. Aaron Rodgers has made clear he wants to play in New York, but Green Bay will seek the proper compensation. That will be the following chapter in this huge story.