Aaron Rodgers finally spoke about his future. The quarterback confirmed when will he announce if it's the Packers or the Jets.

In 2022, when Aaron Rodgers signed a massive three-year contract worth $150 million, it was supposed to mean that he would end his career with the Packers. However, another season missing the playoffs, the former MVP quarterback wondered if Green Bay was the place for another Super Bowl run.

So, just a few weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers went into a darkness retreat to determine his future in the NFL. The plan for the quarterback was to spend at least four days and four nights not only to figure out what happens with his career, but also with his life in general.

Now, with the start of free agency looming, many teams wait patiently for Aaron Rodgers. Any choice he makes could shift the balance of power in the NFL and might transform the future of a franchise. After many days of uncertainty, Rodgers confirmed when he'll announce that decision.

Packers or Jets: Aaron Rodgers confirms when he'll announce final decision

In a video which now is a sensation on social media, Brandon Marshall talked to Aaron Rodgers during a celebrity flag football game in California and asked him when he will announce the final decision. "Where we going A-Rod? How long we gotta wait?"

Aaron Rodgers stayed calm and with a big smile on his face answered: "Stay tuned. Well, I think it won't be long. There's a time limit for all of this." It's important to remember that free agency officially starts on March 15 and teams would be glad to know by then what will happen to determine which road they'll take.

Rodgers also talked about the meeting with Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets. "Oh, that was, that was, yeah, it's always interesting meeeting important figures in the sport. Um, yeah, it's always interesting." When Brandon Marshall smiled at him for more information, Aaron Rodgers said: "That's all I'm giving."