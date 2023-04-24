Aaron Rodgers has been traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, but who really won between both teams with this deal? Here are their grades.

After a long time of negotiations, the Jets finally made the Packers reconsider their demands for Aaron Rodgers and trade for him. It was not easy, but Green Bay didn't want continue with the veteran quarterback this year.

Aaron Rodgers trade grades for the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers

Although it was rumored that the Jets considered to step back from this trade , they completed the move this Tuesday.

The drama is finally over. Aaron Rodgers wanted to play for the Jets this year, but it was not an easy negotiation between the AFC East squad and the Packers to get the Super Bowl XLV champion.

Rodgers has ended his 18-year tenure with the Packers. As for the Jets, they are moving on from Zach Wilson, putting all their hopes on the four-time NFL MVP to succeed this season.

New York Jets trade grade: B+

The Jets were looking for a veteran quarterback to sign this year. With Jimmy Garoppolo out of the market, they had to push for Aaron Rodgers, but they had to send multiple picks to get him.

The best thing of this trade is that they got a swap of first-round picks. The Jets will now hold the 15th position, while the Packers escalated two spots in the upcoming draft.

New York also gave away a second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round. This last selection becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets offensive plays this season.

Green Bay Packers trade grade: A

After 18 seasons together, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers are parting ways. The quarterback was able to win a Super Bowl and four MVP awards with the NFC North team, but things were not in the best place lately.

Rodgers hinted his retirement since 2020, which of course didn't make the Packers very comfortable. For that reason, they selected Jordan Love, who's meant to be their starting quarterback this year.

