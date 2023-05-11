One of the best quarterback matchups in the NFL will happen when the New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs. This a great opportunity to see Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes for the first time ever. Find out the potential date.

There are very interesting matchups in the NFL thanks to the elite talent available at the quarterback position. Although there is probably not a better clash than Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes, especially because they have never played against each other.

It should be frequent to see top players facing each other often when they are in Super Bowl contenders. These two quarterbacks won four of the last five NFL MVP awards, Lamar Jackson receiving the in 2019 being the only exception to their dominance. So there isn’t a more exciting duel when it comes to accomplished players.

The New York Jets now appear as candidates in the AFC after getting the former Packer, but the Kansas City Chiefs remain the franchise to beat for now. That’s why everyone should mark their calendars for this game, whether they are fans of these teams or not.

Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes: Potential date

The league will reveal the full schedule on Thursday night, although some games were announced in advance. As an example, New York will not have an easy opener this year. For Kansas City there are also interesting things in their way since they will be travelling to Germany this season. However, this is a matchup that every football fan might enjoy.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on October 1st, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. It’s going to be nothing else than a Sunday Night Football game for these two megastars. This will be a prime-time match on week 4.

Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes: Head-to-head

This will be the first time that Rodgers and Mahomes play against each other. Since Rodgers spent his whole career playing for the Green Bay Packers, those meeting weren’t going to be very frequent anyway for being in different Conferences. Although there was a surprisingly high dose of bad luck as to why these two legendary quarterbacks haven’t met yet.

They were scheduled to face each other twice in the past. The first one was in the 2019 season, but Mahomes wasn’t able to play because he suffered a knee injury prior to that clash. In 2021 was the other opportunity for this duel to happen, although Rodgers couldn’t play after getting Covid a few days before.