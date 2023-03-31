With Bill Belichick's job in charge of the New England Patriots reportedly in jeopardy, the veteran Head Coach might not be patient with Mac Jones this season.

The New England Patriots were used to competing at the highest level for more than two decades. But Tom Brady's departure has been a deadly blow for the franchise, and Bill Belichick hasn't been able to turn things around.

Belichick is just 30 wins away from Don Shula's record as the winningest Head Coach of all time. And while that might not be his no. 1 priority, it's going to be a storyline from now until the end of the season.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn't want to make any promises about Belichick's future beyond this season if the team underperforms again, which is why he might even consider benching Mac Jones if he doesn't deliver.

Bill Belichick Won't Commit To Mac Jones Over Bailey Zappe

(Transcript via MassLive)

Q: Bill, would it be fair to say that both Mac and Bailey Zappe will be competing for the starting job over the summer? Or is it Mac’s job?

“Everybody will get a chance to play. We’ll play the best players.”

Q: So it’s still kind of a competition?

”Everybody will get a chance to play.”

Q: Is that specific to the quarterback? Or is that every position?

“Every position. Everybody will get a chance to play. Everybody that’s on our roster, if they earn the opportunity to play, then based on what they do in practice and all that, then they’ll get an opportunity to play. Certainly veteran players that have been on the team before, if they’re still on the team, they’ll all get an opportunity to play.”

So, Belichick might not want to take any chances this time around. There will be no excuse for Mac Jones to underperform now that he's got an actual OC, and it seems like he'll have a short leash in 2023.